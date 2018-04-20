(WebFG News) - Private rented sector residential development and urban regeneration company Sigma announced the acquisition of three private rented sector development sites in the new financial year to date on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said the three sites, which are located in the North West and West Midlands, were expected to deliver an additional 214 new rental homes at a total gross development cost of £31.0m. It said the acquisitions were in line with its strategy of self-funding ...

