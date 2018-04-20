(WebFG News) - Natural fertiliser producer Harvest Minerals has expanded its sales and processing capabilities ahead of product certification for its KPfértil remineraliser. Equipment is set to arrive on site in the next week for the expansion of the company's modular processing plant and is set to be installed this quarter, while the establishment of a new office has aided the expansion of the sales and marketing scheme. Brian McMaster, chief executive of Harvest Minerals, said: "We have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...