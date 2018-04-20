(WebFG News) - Shire received an improved takeover offer from Takeda Pharmaceutical on Friday, a day after turning down a £46.50 bid made up of shares and cash. Takeda on Friday made a proposal to acquire FTSE 100-listed Shire for £47 per share, comprised of £21 cash paid in dollars and £26 of new Takeda shares. This compared to the most recent proposal Shire rejected of £46.50 per share, comprised of £17.75 in cash and £28.75 shares. The Japanese company said it believes that the newest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...