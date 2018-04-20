(WebFG News) - Exploration and development company ECR Minerals has acquired 100% ownership of the Creswick gold project in central Victoria, Australia, via its wholly owned subsidiary Mercator Gold. Hosted within the Dimocks main shale, which extends over a 15km trend from the mining centre of Ballarat to the south, ECR considers the project to be highly prospective for gold mineralisation The Creswick exploration licence, which is set to expire on 28 December 2021, was transferred to ECR from ...

