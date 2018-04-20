(WebFG News) - US regulators fined Wells Fargo $1bn on Friday for car loan and mortgage abuses. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau each slapped a $500m fine on the bank. The regulators found that Wells Fargo had violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act (CFPA) in the way it administered a mandatory insurance programme related to its auto loans. They also found that the bank had violated the CFPA in how it charged certain borrowers for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...