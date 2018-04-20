Investment will support a free and independent media in Romania

A U.S. company based in Washington, DC is making significant investments in the Romanian communications and media market, according to an announcement today by the company's representative Mark J. Robertson. The company, Ellaal Goldberg Corporation, is a U.S. holding company that is the majority shareholder of Ellaal Goldberg, SA, a company incorporated in Romania.

Mr. Robertson, president of Potomac Global Advisors, an international strategic and financial consultancy based in Washington, DC, announced that based on an internal market analysis, the U.S. arm of the company is prepared to invest as much as 50 million USD in the market, including 20 million USD in the first year. Mr. Robertson underscored the importance of these impending investments by U.S. parties, noting that they are "both economically material and strategically important to driving positive impact in Romania, and it is critical to support a free and independent media in this important region."

In addition to Ellaal Goldberg USA, other shareholders in the Romanian entity are Mihai Robert Rozsa, Csaba Bartos and Cozmin Gusa. The Romanian company has experience partnering with U.S. interests and is also invested in the Romanian insurance market through a partnership with one of the largest American insurance groups, ARCH Reinsurance Company.

The initial investments are expected to become operational starting in May 2018, and will be managed directly by ELLAAL GOLDBERG SA, with oversight from a bilateral executive media board, which will receive and analyze the investment proposals within the Romanian market.

About Potomac Global Advisors. Potomac Global Advisors is a full service international strategic consulting firm based in Washington, DC offering clients the breadth and depth of a global network of affiliates in many of the major cities around the world. PGAdvisors is primarily focused on assisting domestic and international companies and governments to manage the complex web of cross-border challenges and opportunities of participating in the globalized economy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005522/en/

Contacts:

Potomac Global Advisors

Mark Robertson, 1-202-251-2047

mrobertson@potomacglobal.com