Segula Technologies and Technicon Design Are Participating in the Beijing Motor Show, Demonstrating Their Skills and Presence on the Chinese Automotive Market

With 7 facilities around the globe, Technicon Design offers a superior design development service and is a close partner of our customers worldwide.

Part of the global engineering group Segula Technologies since July 2017, Technicon benefits from Segula's existing footprint in China - more than 500 employees locally - by gaining scale with local and international OEMs. In the automotive sector, Segula Technologies is a global engineering specialist, from product and process design though to vehicle validation and series production support.

Technicon is currently investing in 3D modeling software in order to shorten the delivery time for new styling and design concepts. During the Automotive Innovation Forum held in Munich in March, the company demonstrated the latest iteration of the Technicon Design fRen VR machine: a fully automated seating buck for VR design reviews of car interiors, adjustable for any car segment from SUV to sports convertible within minutes, and a total immersion through 100% integration and connectivity to VR systems.

Technicon is also proud to be gold sponsor of the Designer's Night at the Beijing Motor Show on April 25, 2018.

About Segula Technologies

Segula Technologies is an engineering group with a global presence, helping boost competitiveness within all of the major industrial sectors: automotive, aerospace, energy, rail, naval, pharmaceutical and oil & gas. Present in 28 countries and with 140 offices worldwide, the Group fosters a close relationship with its customers thanks to the expertise of its 11,000 employees. A leading engineering specialist placing innovation at the heart of its strategy, Segula Technologies conducts large-scale projects, ranging from studies to industrialisation and production.

