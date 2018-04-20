CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 17 April 2018, the following Executive Directors received nil cost share awards over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Shares") pursuant to the maturity of a third of the 2015, 2016 and 2017 awards made under the Deferred Annual Bonus Plan ("DABP").

On the maturity of the awards, the tax and NI liabilities arising were net settled and a portion of the Shares were withheld for each of the recipients. The balance of Shares due to each recipient was then transferred into the recipients' names by the Trustee of the Charles Taylor Employees' Share Ownership Plan, as indicated below:

Executive Director: Number of shares vesting: Number of shares withheld to meet tax liabilities: Balance of shares transferred (Number): David Marock 44,847 21,079 23,768 Damian Ely 9,499 4,465 5,034 Mark Keogh 9,828 4,620 5,208

Formal notifications in respect of the Executive Directors are below:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Marock 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director (PDMR). b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards under DABP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 44,847

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2018-04-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Marock 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director (PDMR). b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Balance of shares transferred to individual after net settlement of tax liability c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 23,768

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2018-04-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Damian Ely 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Adjusting Services and Executive Director (PDMR). b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards under DABP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 9,499

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2018-04-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Damian Ely 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Adjusting Services and Executive Director (PDMR). b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Balance of shares transferred to individual after net settlement of tax liability c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 5,034

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2018-04-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Keogh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director (PDMR). b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards under DABP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 9,828

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2018-04-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Keogh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director (PDMR). b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Balance of shares transferred to individual after net settlement of tax liability c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 5,208

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2018-04-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For more information, please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Susan Morgan - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8814

Charles Taylor plc

20 April 2018

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com

Charles Taylor Plc supports and enables the insurance market to meet the continually evolving challenges it faces. We provide technical services to make the business of insurance work fundamentally better. We have been providing insurance-related technical services and solutions since 1884 and today we employ over 2,100 permanent and contract staff in 107 locations spread across 29 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe the Middle East and Africa.

We are unique in our market in that our services support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. We develop and operate insurance vehicles on behalf of our clients, manage claims programmes and adjust losses. We handle legacy and run-off portfolios, provide a variety of specialist operational support services and offer solutions and support to drive insurance technology transformation.

Charles Taylor's breadth of services, technical skills and resources and global presence means the Group can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.