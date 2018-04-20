Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive level sensor marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005528/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive level sensor market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global automotive level sensor market will grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced features in vehicles is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The automotive industry has been witnessing growing consumer demand for safety, fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions in the interest of promoting a better driving and travel experience. Also, there is increasing demand for display of multiple pieces of information on the instrument panel of the vehicle for consumer's ease. This is increasing the number of sensors that measure the ambient conditions within the vehicle.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of NEMS and MEMS technologies as one of the key emerging trends driving the global automotive level sensor market

Growing popularity of NEMS and MEMS technologies

The demand for sensors has increased over the last few years with widespread adoption in the automotive industry. Smart sensors are being used which consist of integrated circuits that process the received data as input. The data processed by sensors is assigned a unique identifier, which is transmitted through the internet or other similar networks.

Microelectromechanical system (MEMS) technology involves the development of electromechanical and mechanical components using microfabrication technique. The structure of these devices (also called micromachined or microsystem technology devices) can vary from simple to relatively complex moving parts, and the physical dimensions can vary from one micron to few millimeters. Similarly, the nanoelectromechanical system (NEMS) technology is the next-level miniaturization of the MEMS technology.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive electronicsresearch, "MEMS and NEMS can potentially replace each macro sensor as they are more robust, reliable, accurate, and cost-effective. These technologies have made sensors more compact. The next generation of automobiles will benefit from the introduction of MEMS and NEMS technologies in automotive level sensors."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global automotive level sensor market segmentation

This market research report segments the global automotive level sensor market by product (fuel level sensor, engine oil level sensor, coolant level sensor, brake fluid level sensor, and power steering fluid level sensor) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, APAC dominated the global automotive level sensor market with a share of around 54%, followed by EMEA and the Americas. APAC is expected to witness an increase in its market share, while the market share of EMEA is expected to decline by close to 2% during the forecast period.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005528/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com