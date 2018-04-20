Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2018) - GTA Mining and Resources Inc. (TSXV: GTA) ("GTA" or the "Company")announces the grant of incentive stock options.

GTA announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,350,000 (one million three hundred and fifty) options to management, directors and consultants, with a five year term and an exercise price of $0.05 per common share. Vesting of the options is immediate with respect to 1,225,000 options and six months from the date of grant for 125,000 options.

ABOUT GTA RESOURCES

GTA is a publicly traded mineral exploration company. It is led by an experienced and successful management team and is focused on exploring for gold and zinc in Canada. GTA has roughly 50,000,000 shares outstanding, with its Northshore JV partner Balmoral Resources Inc. holding a roughly 6% interest. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GTA." The Company currently has three projects located in northern Ontario: the 54% owned Northshore Gold Project and the 100% owned Big Duck Lake Project, both located near Schreiber and the 100% owned Auden Project near Hearst. GTA also owns a 100% interest in the Burnt Pond Zinc-Copper-Silver Project in central Newfoundland, along strike from Teck Resources Limited's past-producing Duck Pond Mine.

