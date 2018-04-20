American Premium Water Corporation: American Premium Water Corp.'s (OTC:HIPH) to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 on April 25 in Las Vegas, NV

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2018 / American Premium Water Corporation (OTC PINK: HIPH) ("APWC") will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at 9:30 am (PST) on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 and will conduct 1on1 meetings on April 26, 2018. The Company will be outlining its strategy for the 2nd half of 2018 and how it intends to raise capital and strategically deploy it.

"I am excited to be presenting HIPH at the Planet MicroCap Showcase. I am really looking forward to getting in front of a number of institutional investors to present our strategy for the rest of the year. This will be a tremendous opportunity to meet a number of long-term investors whose investment horizons will be beneficial to the Company's goal of raising non-toxic capital that will benefit shareholders in the short and long term," commented Ryan Fishoff, CEO American Premium Water Corporation.

"I am going to be covering a number of topics, our progress with Hydrogen infused CBD, some more detail on our Hydrogen rollout strategy, a Gents update and what the outlook is for new product expansion and our Chinese JV, and I'll be able to provide an update on where we are at with our potential blockchain acquisitions. It will be a great event and I suggest anyone in the area to come by at 9:30am on Wednesday the 26th," concluded Mr. Fishoff.

The conference will be held April 24-26, 2018 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in meeting with management/company/company contact, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

Please follow us on our social media outlets listed below:

@americanpremium

@lalpinabrands

@GentsCo

Gentsco

lalpinahydrogen

For more information on American Premium Water Corporation / HIPH, go to http://www.lalpinahydrogen.com/investor-page.html.

Gents

The New York-based Gents is a producer of luxury hats and other fine accessories and apparel. Their line is carried in over 200 retail outlets internationally, including Bloomingdale's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), and Saks Fifth Avenue (HBC).

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known/influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please send an email to rkraft@snnwire.com or call (424) 227-9018.

Visit www.gentsco.com to learn more.

@GentsCo

GentsCo

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors by Alfred Culbreth, Founder /Director.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, on American Premium Water Corporation's ("APWC") website and other oral and written statements made by APWC from time to time are "forward-looking statements", as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding beliefs, objectives, intentions, goals, plans, strategies, financial projections, any other statements regarding the future and any statements that are not purely historical. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and APWC expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. All forward-looking statements, whether written or oral and whether made by or on behalf of the APWC, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. APWC's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed by the APWC to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond APWC's control affect APWC's operations, performance, business strategy and results and could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of APWC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For APWC, particular uncertainties arise, amongst others but not limited to and not in any order of importance, from (i) focusing on and allocating more resources on certain target markets (ii) the possibility to raise further equity and debt to fund future growth, (iii) changes in demand for APWC's products, (iv) performance issues with key suppliers, affiliates, agents, advisors or subcontractors, (v) changes in government changes in laws or regulations to which APWC or its suppliers are subject, including environmental laws and regulations relating to water or water sources and (vi) the inability to complete announced acquisitions, difficulty or unanticipated expenses in connection with integrating acquired businesses and the risk that anticipated synergies and opportunities as a result of acquisitions will not be realized or the risk that acquisitions do not perform as planned, including, for example, the risk that acquired businesses will not achieve revenue projections.

THIS NEWS RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED BY APWC'S MANAGEMENT, WHO TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ITS CONTENTS. NO SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. THIS NEWS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF THESE SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION.

Contact Information:

American Premium Water Corporation

12777 Jefferson Blvd.

Suite 300

Playa Vista, CA 90066-7408

(888)-983-0054

Stock Symbol: HIPH

General Inquiries: info@americanpremiumwater.com

Investor Relations: ir@americanpremiumwater.com

Company Website: http://www.lalpinahydrogen.com/investor-page.html

Twitter: @americanpremium, @lalpinawater

Instagram: lalpinahydrogen

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

SOURCE: American Premium Water Corporation