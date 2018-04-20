(WebFG News) - Leaf Clean Energy said it was "evaluating our options" after winning just $1 in damages from a Delaware court in a dispute with wind farm developer Invenergy Wind over a previous $126m damages payment claimed by the AIM-listed company. On 21 December 2015, Leaf filed a complaint in the Delaware Court of Chancery against its Invenergy Wind, in which it owns a 2.3% stake, claiming the Cayman Islands-based developer had breached a contractual obligation to pay Leaf a return on its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...