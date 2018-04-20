(WebFG News) - Precious metals firm Wishbone Gold announced on Friday that its Honduran processing plant is now fully operational after having suffered delays from adverse weather conditions last year. The plant is running batch processing and producing gold while testing various ore samples under a small scale license but the application process for additional licenses is ongoing, with permitting for large amounts of gold ore expected in May, according to Wishbone. The devastating hurricane ...

