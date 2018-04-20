EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Gutburg Immobilien S.A. / Key word(s): Final Results GUTBURG IMMOBILIEN S.A. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL RESULTS 2017 20-Apr-2018 / 17:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS *GUTBURG IMMOBILIEN S.A. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL RESULTS 2017* - *Revenue increased to EUR 36.4 million, up 1.2% YOY* - *Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 18.8 million, up 1.3% YOY* - *FFO I increased to EUR 10.2 million, up 10.4% compared to 2017* - *Equity rose to EUR 177.6 million, up 14.6% YTD; Adjusted Equity increased to EUR 227.0 million with an adjusted equity ratio of 54.6%, up from 49.9% at year-end 2016* *Luxembourg, April 20, 2018* - Gutburg Immobilien S.A. (the 'Company', 'Gutburg') announces the annual results for 2017. The figures reflect the improving performance of the portfolio as stable demand for residential property in East German metropolitan areas has a positive impact on the business development of Gutburg. The full 2017 annual report is available on the Company's website: http://gutburg.com/ [1] *About the Company:* Gutburg Immobilien S.A. incorporates a real estate portfolio of around 8,500 residential units in East German metropolitan areas. Gutburg Immobilien S.A. corporate bond issue 2013-2018 are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the securities number 21,181,638, ticker GUT13, ISIN CH0211816381. *Contact: * Gutburg Immobilien S.A. 681, Rue de Neudorf L-2220 Luxemburg E: info@gutburg.com www.gutburg.com [2] End of ad hoc announcement 677137 20-Apr-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-ir-cockpit.equitystory.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a897fa9f914c4a2ec2634ea2dd436a71&application_id=398627&site_id=news_data&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=61d45f592b523fec80e1378656b97030&application_id=677137&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

