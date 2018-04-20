Appoints senior executive Meir Deutsch, formerly of William Hill Online

GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, has opened 'GAN Digital', an in-house marketing agency to provide digital user acquisition retention services to selected GAN clients worldwide. Operations at GAN Digital will be led by experienced senior digital marketing executive Mr. Meir Deutsch who joins GAN from William Hill Online and will serve as the Managing Director of GAN Digital.

Marketing services by GAN Digital are anticipated to commence in Q2 2018 focused on driving user acquisition and retention of real money Internet gaming customers in diverse regulated European markets.

Highlights

Proven European digital marketing experience on-boarded within GAN's enterprise and offered as an incremental service to selected clients of real money Internet gaming.

Widens the strategic scope of ancillary services available to GAN's operator clients worldwide.

Formerly the Head of Marketing Planning, Operations CRM at William Hill Online, Mr. Deutsch brings more than a decade of digital marketing experience to GAN, together with a deep understanding of Internet gaming marketing and associated investment strategies.

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented:

"Bringing proven real money Internet gaming marketing experience to GAN's current and future clients is an increasingly important strategic aspect of GAN's US market position as a provider of both our enterprise Platform for Internet gaming together with ancillary marketing services to support client success. We're delighted to announce the formal opening of GAN Digital in Tel Aviv, long-established as a hotbed of marketing innovation and Internet gaming expertise."

Meir Deutsch, Managing Director of GAN Digital commented:

"After more than six years building William Hill Online and investing substantial marketing capital for one of the UK's largest and best-known brands, GAN offers the exciting opportunity to bring online new challenger brands in Europe designed to leverage land-based casino properties in the US. Tel Aviv remains one of the world's pre-eminent centers of digital marketing technology and offers the intellectual capital required to build substantial Internet gaming businesses online for our clients."

GAN Overview

GAN is a leading B2B supplier of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to the US land-based casino Industry. GAN is listed on the ESM Market of the Irish Stock Exchange and the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: GAN

The Company has developed an Internet gaming enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for both regulated real-money and/or virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN has thirteen (13) clients of Simulated Gaming principally in US; two (2) clients of real money Regulated Gaming in New Jersey; one (1) client of real money Regulated Gaming in Pennsylvania; and ten (10) clients of real money Regulated Gaming in Europe.

The Internet Gaming System, developed in London under a UK Gambling Commission license, is certified to the highest technical standards currently required by gaming regulators.

In April 2017 GAN was granted a Casino Service Industry Enterprise license by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement being GAN's first privileged gaming license in the United States.

For more information please visit www.GAN.com

FAQ's about GAN's real money online Regulated Gaming

Soft-launched in December 2017, marketing of WinStar.com will commence in Q2 2018 led by GAN Digital in Tel Aviv. WinStar.com is fully-licensed in Alderney the UK offering an innovative new Internet gaming experience to residents of fast-growing regulated Internet gaming markets in Europe.

Real money online Regulated Gaming for GAN comprises wholly-regulated and US-compliant Internet gaming where end user players resident in wholly-legal jurisdictions deposit wager real money while playing casino games online. GAN received its first full US gaming licence in April 2017 awarded by the State of New Jersey. GAN's Regulated Gaming business activities are centred on the UK and Italy in Europe and the State of New Jersey in the US with preparations for real money regulated Internet gaming in Pennsylvania already underway following the passage into law of enabling legislation on October 30, 2017.

