ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) announces that its 2017 Registration Document has been registered by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 20, 2018 (n°D18-0352).

The Registration Document is available on ID Logistics's website (www.id-logistics.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at ID Logistics' registered office at 410, route du Moulin de Losque 84300 Cavaillon.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document

The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance along with the related statutory auditors report

The annual financial report for the year 2017

The description of the shares buy-back program.

NEXT REPORT

Publication of first quarter 2018 revenues: 24 April 2018 after the market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,329 million in 2017. ID Logistics has around 300 sites across 17 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 19,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125). The Group is managed by Eric Hémar.

