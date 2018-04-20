Automotive Filters Market Worth 3.94 Billion USD by 2025

PUNE, India, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Automotive Filters Market By Type (Air, Fuel, Oil, Cabin, Coolant, Brake Dust, Oil Separator, Transmission, Steering, Dryer Cartridge, EMI/EMC, Coolant Air Particle), Air & Cabin Filter Media, Fuel & Vehicle Type, Aftermarket - Global Forecast To 2025", published MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% from USD 2.93 billion in 2018 to USD 3.94 billion by 2025 and the Automotive Filters aftermarket is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.14%, to reach USD 23.31 billion by 2025 from USD 21.53 billion in 2018. Factors such as increasing vehicle production and the increasing vehicle parc and average miles driven every year across all regions are projected to fuel the demand for Automotive Filters.

"Cabin filters market estimated to be the largest OE market, by filter type"

Cabin filters market is estimated to be the largest OE market during the forecast period owing to the standard fitment of cabin filters in all vehicle types and their higher cost compared to other standard filters such as oil, fuel, and air. Cabinet comfort regulation for commercial vehicles that mandates installation of AC cabins is also driving the cabin filters market across the globe. Particle cabin filters have the largest market share in cabin filters market as they are economical and offer average performance.

"BEV filters market to grow at the fastest pace in the Automotive Filters Market by electric & hybrid vehicle type"

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) filters market is estimated to be the fastest growing market, by electric and hybrid vehicle type. In BEV, various types of Automotive Filters such as cabin, transmission, dryer cartridges for batteries, EMI/EMC filter, and cooling air particle filter are used. The Asia Oceania region is estimated to dominate the BEV filter market owing to the highest sales of BEV, especially in China. BEV sales in the US is also increasing as the government offers incentives to OEMs for increasing electric vehicles in their fleets. Hence, increasing electric vehicle sales across the world would have a huge impact on the filter market associated with BEVs.

"North America is estimated to be the largest market owing to large vehicle parc and increasing average miles driven every year"

The North American region is estimated to be the largest Automotive Filters aftermarket during the forecast period, in terms of value. The Market growth in the region can be attributed to the large vehicle parc and the highest average miles driven every year as compared to other regions. Also, the increasing sales of HEVs in the region will have a huge impact as these are contributing to the overall vehicle parc of the region.

The key companies profiled in the Automotive Filters Market are MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Donaldson (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), MAHLE (Germany), Sogefi (Italy), Denso (Japan), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Sweden), ACDelco (US), Hengst (Germany), and K&N Engineering (US).

