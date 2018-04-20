Brainlab Elements software triggers adoption of focal therapy for spinal metastases

Sacro Cuore Don Calabria Hospital announced today clinicians successfully performed the first treatment of a patient using innovative radiosurgery technology by Brainlab. As the first facility in Italy to use Elements Spine SRS, Sacro Cuore Don Calabria Cancer Care Center is paving the way with new stereotactic treatment techniques for patients while upholding a high level of quality and safety.

Planning radiosurgery for such complex areas of the body usually requires significant experience and time. Elements Spine SRS, however, offers automatic planning with indication-specific outlining tools to plan a treatment in-line with the International Spine Consortium Guidelines.

"Brainlab has developed various indication-specific software modules to provide clinicians workflows that are uniquely designed to help embrace radiosurgery strategies in the treatment of patients with brain and spinal tumors. As the first hospital in Italy to utilize Elements Spine SRS together with Brainlab ExacTrac patient positioning and monitoring system, the Cancer Care Center at Sacro Cuore Don Calabria Hospital is at the forefront of treating patients with advanced technology while maintaining high quality and safety standards," said Stefan Vilsmeier, President and CEO of Brainlab.

Brainlab ExacTrac patient positioning and monitoring complements Elements Spine SRS to help clinicians deliver fast, precise image guided radiation therapy (IGRT), maintain the accuracy of the procedure and serve as a safeguard so that the radiosurgery treatment is being delivered as prescribed by the cancer treatment team.

"This is a significant advantage for patients with spinal disease," said Prof. Filippo Alongi, head of Radiation Oncology at Sacro Cuore Don Calabria Cancer Care Center in Negrar-Verona and Associate Professor of University of Brescia in Negrar-Verona. "Elements Spine SRS offers ergonomic pre-planning steps that streamline physician involvement and automates the dose planning process. Complete patient planning takes around 20 minutes, which is a fraction of the time that is needed for other planning solutions. Quality assurance tests confirm very precise correlation between the plan and dose delivery, which reinforces the safety standards of the software and patient treatment."

About Brainlab

Brainlab develops, manufactures and markets software-driven medical technology, enabling access to advanced, less invasive patient treatments. Brainlab technology powers treatments in radiosurgery as well as numerous surgical fields including neurosurgery, orthopedic, ENT, CMF, spine and trauma. Founded in Munich in 1989, Brainlab has over 11,800 systems installed in over 100 countries.

