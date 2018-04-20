Trickle Research LLC: GVC Capital and Trickle Research Announce Presenter Schedule for Rocky Mountain MicroCap Conference II in Denver on April 24, 2018

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2018 / GVC Capital LLC ("GVC") and Dave Lavigne at Trickle Research LLC ("Trickle Research") will host the Rocky Mountain MicroCap Conference II on April 24, 2018, in Denver at Coors Field. The Rocky Mountain MicroCap Conference II is a single track investment conference for public microcap companies to present to a large gathering of microcap centric investors.

Presenting companies include:

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD)

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQX: ACAN)

Command Center, Inc. (OTCQB: CCNI)

Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV)

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX)

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCQB: GBCS)

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated. (NASDAQ: ONCS)

PetroShare Corp. (OTCQB: PRHR)

Redwood Scientific (OTC PINK: RSCI)

Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG)

GVC and Trickle expect to host approximately 75 investors--mainly buyside portfolio managers and fund managers, analysts, family offices, brokers, and high net worth individual investors looking for growth opportunities in the microcap space.

Sponsors of the conference are: Ibex Investors, Island Stock Transfer, Moss Adams LLP, Polsinelli PC and SMM.Global.

For more information visit www.rockymtmicro.com or contact:

Michael Donnelly

Managing Director- Investment Banking

GVC Capital LLC

mdonnelly@gvccap.com

(720) 488-4729

Dave Lavigne

Founder/ Senior Analyst

Trickle Research LLC

Dave@TrickleResearch.com

(720) 394-1019

About GVC Capital LLC

GVC Capital LLC is an innovative investment banking firm headquartered in the Denver suburb of Greenwood Village, Colorado. GVC focuses primarily on providing comprehensive investment banking services to underexposed and undervalued microcap companies. Over the past fifteen years, GVC has assisted emerging growth companies in raising in excess of $600 million in over 100 transactions. For more information, visit www.gvccap.com.

About Trickle Research

Trickle Research provides proprietary microcap and smallcap research to our investors and subscribers. Subscriptions to our service are by invitation. If you would like to discuss access to our research please contact Dave Lavigne at Dave@TrickleResearch.com.

SOURCE: Trickle Research LLC