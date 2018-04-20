EXTEND3D Rolls Out new Werklicht Pro and Video, Bringing Augmented Reality to the Shop Floor

Spatial Corp, the leading provider of 3D software development toolkits for design, manufacturing, and engineering solutions, and a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, announces today the results of its collaboration with EXTEND3D with the release of the EXTEND3D Werklicht 3D software, bridging 3D CAD models to the shop floor. For the first time, all EXTEND3D Werklicht laser- and video-projection systems can be powered with one single and easy-to-use software which covers all relevant 3D data input formats.

Traditionally, moving from a 3D CAD model to the manufacturing floor required producing sets of 2D drawings, followed by the production of costly manufacturing templates and jigs combined with time-consuming measurements to guide workers. Powered by Spatial's CGM Core Modeler, the Werklicht Pro's lasers and integrated sensors can dynamically project manufacturing data and work instructions on a workpiece, for example, displaying bolt hole, bracket, and stud welding locations.

"Our previous solutions relied on an in-house developed plugin for a commercially available 3D model software solution," said Peter Keitler, CEO of EXTEND3D. "This solution greatly restricted our ability to align and compare point clouds from scanned data and perform ray collision calculations. Moving to a solution based on CGM Core Modeler allowed us to develop our own algorithms, and as a result, achieve the performance we need for our new Werklicht Pro and Video products."

Werklicht also benefits the areas of quality assurance and first-part inspection by eliminating complex measurement system set up and calibration. As the Werklicht platform supports a variety of markerless or marker-based referencing strategies, the system is easy and fast to deploy and can even be installed inline in manufacturing lines or cells.

For developers such as EXTEND3D, who are creating next-generation 3D modeling applications, CGM Core Modeler provides a powerful platform that supplies functions to create, modify and query objects as well as to support visualization, simulation, and analysis. Proven in some of the most challenging application environments, CGM Core Modeler operators provide advanced capabilities to address demanding design, analysis, and manufacturing requirements.

"Despite automation and robotics, some manufacturing steps still require the human touch," said Ray Bagley, Director of Product Management at Spatial. "Communicating 3D model information to a robot is easy; communicating that same information to workers on the manufacturing floor has been difficult and error prone in the past. We are proud to see how EXTEND3D has leveraged Spatial 3D modeling SDKs to bridge that gap, enabling the next industrial revolution."

EXTEND3D will be showcasing the new Werklicht Pro and Video solutions at Control 2018, the international trade fair for quality assurance, held in Stuttgart, April 24th through 27th, 2018.

About EXTEND3D

The Munich-based EXTEND3D GmbH provides mobile and dynamic 3D augmented-reality assistance systems powering the fourth industrial revolution. The projection of planning data (digital templates), as well as measurement or simulation data directly onto the workpiece greatly simplifies labor-intensive operations and communication processes in prototyping, assembly, and quality assurance, making them more cost efficient. EXTEND3D delivers the right answer to the challenges arising from increasing product-line diversification and ever shorter product lifecycles. Among the customers of EXTEND3D are well-known multinational companies as well as other OEMs in diverse industries such as automotive, aerospace, transportation, specialty vehicle, marine, and mechanical engineering. For more information, visit www.extend3d.de.

About Spatial

Spatial Corp, a Dassault Systèmes subsidiary, is the leading provider of 3D software development toolkits for technical applications across a broad range of industries. Spatial 3D modeling, 3D visualization, and CAD translation software development toolkits help application developers deliver market-leading products, maintain focus on core competencies, and reduce time-to-market. For over 30 years, Spatial's 3D software development toolkits have been adopted by many of the world's most recognized software developers, manufacturers, research institutes, and universities. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Spatial has offices in the USA, Germany, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spatial.com.

