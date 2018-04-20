(WebFG News) - Stephen Stone, executive chairman of housebuilder Crest Nicholson, disposed of 250,000 ordinary shares in the Surrey-based firm on Friday, collecting more than £1.2m in the process. Stone, who was originally appointed to Crest's board back in 1999, sold the shares at an average price of 482.88p each. The FTSE 250 firm told investors it was seeing good sales growth across its areas of operation back at its AGM in March. "Demand for new homes continues to be strong underpinned by ...

