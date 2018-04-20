(WebFG News) - Natural resources investor Paternoster Resources announced on Friday that it is to invest £250,000 in a portfolio of income yielding investments arranged by RiverFort Global Capital. The announcement represents the first major step of the partnership between the two companies which was agreed upon in January, whereby Paternoster would invest in transactions that have been arranged by RiverFort. Nicholas Lee, chairman of Paternoster Resources, said: "We are pleased that we are ...

