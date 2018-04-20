

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Russia, President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton and Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov held a meeting on Thursday.



A statement from the White House said Bolton reiterated that it is in the interest of both the U.S. and Russia to have better relations.



'But this will require addressing our concerns regarding Russia's interference in the 2016 election, the reckless use of a chemical weapon in the United Kingdom, and the situations in Ukraine and Syria,' the White House said.



The meeting between Bolton and Antonov marked the first time that the two men had met since assuming their current roles.



Bolton, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush., officially replaced H.R. McMaster as National Security Adviser earlier this month.



