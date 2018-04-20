

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Calling it 'the right thing to do,' Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has announced plans to introduce legislation decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level.



A statement released by Schumer on Friday said the legislation would remove marijuana from the list of scheduled substances under the Controlled Substances Act.



'The time has come to decriminalize marijuana,' Schumer said. 'My thinking - as well as the general population's views - on the issue has evolved, and so I believe there's no better time than the present to get this done. It's simply the right thing to do.'



He added, 'This legislation would let the states be the laboratories that they should be, ensure that woman and minority owned business have a fair shot in the marijuana industry, invests in critical research on THC, and ensures that advertisers can't target children - it's a balanced approach.'



The announcement from Schumer comes on 4/20, an unofficial holiday celebrating marijuana use and culture.



In a post on Medium, Schumer noted a disproportionate number of African-American and Latino citizens continue to be arrested for something a majority of Americans agree should not be a crime.



'Meanwhile, those who are entering into the marijuana market in states that have legalized are set to make a fortune,' Schumer wrote.



He added, 'This is not only misguided, but it undermines the basic principles of fairness and equal opportunity that are foundational to the American way of life.'



The move by Schumer comes as President Donald Trump's administration has made efforts to limit the proliferation of legislation to decriminalize and legalize marijuana at the state level.



(Photo: John J. Meola)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX