

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Friday said it is rolling out its 5G Evolution technology in parts of 117 new markets, bringing the total number of markets with the next-gent high speed internet service to 141.



AT&T claims its 5G Evolution technologies can deliver theoretical peak speeds for capable devices of up to 400 megabits per second.



The company is also making LTE-LAA available in parts of 3 new markets, bringing the total number of markets served with that technology to 7. AT&T's LTE-LAA technologies can deliver theoretical peak speeds for capable devices of up to 1 gigabit per second.



'We're building a 5G network that will fundamentally change the way the world lives and works,' said Melissa Arnoldi, president of Technology & Operations. '5G will provide a wireless experience that is faster, more responsive and more secure for our customers.'



The company plans to cover 500 cities by the end of the year.



Samsung Galaxy lineup - S8, S9, S8+, S9+, Note8 and S8 Active, as well as the LG V30 and Moto Z2 Force Edition are compatible with AT&T's 5G Evolution and LTE-LAA.



