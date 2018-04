WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Friday to post a weekly loss.



June gold settled at $1,338.30/oz, down $10.50, or 0.8%. Prices were down 0.7% for the week.



Analysts say the likelihood of three more Federal Reserve rate hikes this year has dented gold prices, particularly in light of this week's hawkish Beige Book.



