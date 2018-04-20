

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In-N-Out has been voted once again as America's favorite quick-service restaurant chain.



In-N-Out received highest scores across all quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains food categories studied, making it America's favorite QSR across the board.



The California-based burger chain was ranked No. 1 among burger chains in Market Force's 2018 QSR study for the second consecutive year, followed by Culver's in second place and Five Guys in third. Meanwhile, burger giants like Burger King, Jack in the Box and McDonald's were ranked lowest among the 13 burger chains studied.



According to a large-scale consumer study conducted by Market Force Information, In-N-Out is America's favorite burger chain, while Wawa was ranked the favorite chain for sandwiches. Chipotle, which has been in news for illness scandal, however, was selected as the favorite Mexican food joint, while Pizza Ranch was selected as the best place to have a pizza. Chick-fil-A was voted a favorite restaurant to have chicken.



Nearly 11,500 consumers were polled for the study, which also reveals consumers' QSR dining habits, brand preferences and in-restaurant technology use.



'In this year's study, we saw that scores on the Composite Loyalty Index for QSR brands across all categories declined from last year,' said Brad Christian, chief customer officer at Market Force Information. 'We attribute this to two factors: consumer expectations of the QSR experience are rising, and, in many cases, execution at these restaurants is declining. As our research continues to show, delighting guests by providing an exceptional customer experience is a key differentiator in an incredibly competitive environment.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX