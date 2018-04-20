(WebFG News) - London stocks held onto gains made early on Friday, as investors mulled dovish comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney from the night before against a more hawkish tone from fellow rate-setter Michael Saunders, amid weakness in Sterling. By session-end, the FTSE 100 was up 0.54% or 39.25 points at 7,368.17, while the pound reversed earlier losses against the euro to trade up 0.10% at 1.1422 and trimmed losses versus the US dollar, trading down just 0.41% at 1.40284. ...

