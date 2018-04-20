

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply in the previous session, shares of Apple (AAPL) are seeing further downside during trading on Friday. Apple is currently down by 4 percent after tumbling by 2.8 percent on Thursday.



The continued decline by Apple comes after an analyst at Morgan Stanley warned of disappointing iPhone sales in the June quarter.



Apple came under pressure on Thursday after key Asian chip partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) forecast weaker than expected second quarter revenues.



