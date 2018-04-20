Technavio's latest market research report on the global spinal surgery devices marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global spinal surgery devices market will grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The growing incidence of spinal disorders is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The increasing prevalence of spinal disorders such as cervical spondylitis, DDD, excessive kyphosis, prolapsed intervertebral disc, spinal stenosis, herniated disc and vertebral fracture globally drives the global spinal surgery devices market. In most of these cases, surgery is the most effective treatment option.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in demand for spine biologics as one of the key emerging trends in the global spinal surgery devices market:

Increase in demand for spine biologics

Biologics are materials that alter the surrounding environment and affect the change in the environment through an active biological process that increases the cellular activity, differentiation, and growth. The popularity of biologics in spine fusion and spinal surgeries is increasing. Biologic materials are highly efficient and help in achieving successful arthrodesis. Pedicle screws and rods are often used in spine fusion surgeries. They help in providing spinal stabilization. However, they do not typically activate cellular growth, unlike biologic materials that attract more cells at the fusion site and actively increase bone formation and stimulate spinal fusion.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devicesresearch, "Vendors are investing in research and designing novel biologic materials that can be helpful in restoring the normal spine function. For instance, NuVasive's biologics portfolio includes integrated allogenic bone graft substitutes, extenders, ceramic, and synthetic bone grafts that are helpful in promoting bone fusion. Alphatec Spine offers Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix, a synthetic scaffold (ß-TCP and collagen) that provides an effective core environment for bone growth. Similarly, stem cells have become a feasible option for future treatment of spinal disorders."

Global spinal surgery devices market segmentation

This market research report segments the global spinal surgery devices marketby product (implants and instrumentation and spine biologics), by method (spinal fusion devices and spinal non-fusion devices), by procedure (open surgery and MIS), by end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and specialty orthopedic centers), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the global spinal surgery devices market was dominated by the Americas with a market share of 72%, followed by EMEA and APAC. The US was a major revenue generator in the Americas. The driving factor for growth in the Americas is the increasing incidence of spinal disorders such as herniated discs, DDD, spondylolisthesis, prolapsed intervertebral disc, spinal stenosis, and osteoarthritis.

