Technavio's latest market research report on the global video laryngoscopes market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global video laryngoscopes market will grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Increasing M&A is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The product portfolio of players increases with M&A, which helps in the product expansion and differentiation. Large players in the market are acquiring small players to access their key technologies and products, and form partnerships with distributors to increase their sales.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for robot-assisted laryngoscopy as one of the key emerging trends driving the global video laryngoscopes market:

Growing demand for robot-assisted laryngoscopy

Players in the market are developing innovative video laryngoscopes that offer greater accuracy and better support to operators owing to the advances in technology. The growing complications or risks associated with conventional and traditional surgeries are leading to higher demand for robot-assisted laryngoscopy. Characteristics of robot-assisted devices such as reliability will increase precision levels and have near-absolute geometric accuracy, which helps to reduce the workload of the specialists and improve the patient care. Robot-assisted airway management is attainable by using multipurpose surgical robotic systems.

"Players and research organizations are using robotics in a broad range of laryngoscopy procedures. The robotic arms can be used for successful intubation. The implementation of robotic devices leads to faster skill acquisition than manual procedures and also improves the performance and safety of the procedures. Therefore, the increase in demand for robot-assisted laryngoscopes will lead players to develop them, which will increase the market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on patient monitoring devices

Global video laryngoscopes market segmentation

This market research report segments the global video laryngoscopes market into the following applications (single-use devices and reusable devices), product (rigid video laryngoscopes and flexible video laryngoscopes), end-users (hospitals, clinics, and ASCs) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The rigid video laryngoscopes segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 85% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to increase nearly 2% by 2022. The rigid video laryngoscopes segment is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate.

The Americas was the leading region for the global video laryngoscopes market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 48%. By 2022, APAC is expected to see the highest growth rate. Some of the factors driving the market growth in these regions are the increasing incidence of cancer and other disorders related to the larynx.

