SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Arachidonic Acid Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of arachidonic acid and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005673/en/

Arachidonic Acid (ARA) Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The increasing demand from the dietary supplement and infant nutrition markets will drive the growth of the arachidonic acid market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, the US and Canada are the key countries driving the ARA market in North America as they are considered as the highest consumers of dietary nutrient supplements," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Arachidonic Acid Market:

Emergence of new sources of ARA

Use of process innovations to improve acid concentration

Increasing awareness about advantages of ARA supplementation

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Emergence of new sources of ARA

ARA for commercial use was primarily produced using Mortierella Alpina fungus, which usually resulted in low yield per culture. This provides the buyers a renewable and sustainable source for ARA and also lowers the cost for ARA for buyers.

Use of process innovations to improve acid concentration

In the ARA market, the commercial production of ARA is primarily done by extracting oil from fungus. The higher concentration of ARA derived from the fungus can resolve some sustainability concerns.

Increasing awareness about advantages of ARA supplementation

The growing awareness about the positive effects of ARA will increase the demand for dietary supplements that contain ARA. Also, this increase would provide volume growth opportunities for suppliers.

View our report snapshot to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Manganese Sulfate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Cobalt Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Dispersing Agents Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Propylene Oxide Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005673/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com