Technavio's latest market research report on the global self-service kiosk marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005761/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global self-service kiosk market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global self-service kiosk market is expected to reach USD 20 billionby 2022. The reduction in operational expenses is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Interactive self-service kiosks are becoming integral tools in places with high footfalls such as retail stores, malls, airports, hospitals, movie theaters, shopping streets, and tourist locations. These kiosks are also advantageous to service providers as they optimize costs by reducing the labor and infrastructure setup.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of interactive self-service kiosks for physically challenged individuals as one of the key emerging trends in the global market:

Development of interactive self-service kiosks for physically challenged individuals

The physically challenged population and the population belonging to the age group above 50 years are becoming more interested in traveling the world. However, it is difficult for them to travel alone without proper assistance and aid. Interactive self-service kiosk developers have been focusing on the development of kiosk systems that are easy to use by physically disabled or elderly people.

From 2016 to 2036, the number of people belonging to the age group above 65 years is expected to be more than 400 million globally. Statistics show that the older population tend to travel more compared to the younger population with approximately 220 million trips booked in 2017. Also, nearly half a million people belong to the physically challenged population globally, and they are estimated to spend more than USD 10 billion on travel and leisure annually. Thus, self-service kiosks are gaining popularity in the market as they enable people with special needs to plan and organize their travel conveniently.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for displays research, "Interactive self-service kiosk developers are also manufacturing user-friendly kiosks for banks and other financial services to serve physically challenged individuals. Most of the automated banking machines installed in the banks offer audiovisual guidance to users when plugged into a headset jack. Braille labels are also being provided on kiosks for visually impaired individuals."

Global self-service kiosk market segmentation

This market research report segments the global self-service kiosk marketby end-user (retail industry, entertainment industry, travel industry, financial services industry, healthcare industry, and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the Americas dominated the global self-service kiosk market with a share of over 60%. The dominance of the Americas is not only attributed to the high demand from the retail industry but also to the overall rise in demand from industries like entertainment, travel, finance, and healthcare. However, the market share of this region will decline significantly by 2022 due to an increased focus on penetrating African and APAC nations.

