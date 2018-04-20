Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2018) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL.H) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announces that its Kazakhstan subsidiary, Tethys Aral Gas LLP ("TAG"), has received notification from Special Financial Company DSFK LLP ("DSFK") relating to a loan originally provided to Eurasia Gas Group LLP ("EGG") by Bank RBK JSC ("RBK") in 2012. Also in 2012, TAG pledged certain of its oil and gas assets as collateral for the RBK loan to EGG including gas pipelines, booster compressor stations and oil gathering facility. EGG was TAG's former oil customer and advanced certain funds to TAG.

In December 2017, RBK's loan to EGG was assigned to DSFK. DSFK has written to EGG to demand repayment of the loan because of EGG's failure to make certain scheduled repayments. DSFK has written separately to TAG regarding EGG's default and subsequent failure to repay the loan and informed TAG that it will take all measures to collect the debt, including but not limited to court collateral collection on the pledged assets.

TAG has yet to receive full information regarding the EGG debt and is evaluating the legal position in order to protect its pledged assets from possible court collateral collection actions by DSFK and ultimately to have the pledges released.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. Such statements are not promises or guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those suggested by any such statements. No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity, and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Contact Information:

Tethys Petroleum

info@tethyspetroleum.com

www.tethyspetroleum.com



