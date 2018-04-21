

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - North Korea said that it has decided to suspend nuclear and missile tests and shut down its atomic test site, in a surprise announcement that could give momentum to its upcoming summits with South Korea and the United States.



The announcement came amid a diplomatic push to denuclearize North Korea, the main agenda for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's planned meeting with his counterparts from the South and the U.S.



'From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles,' the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing the outcome of a key meeting of the ruling party held Friday.



'The North will dismantle a nuclear test site in the country's northern area to guarantee transparency in suspending nuclear tests,' it added.



North Korea has conducted all of its six nuclear tests at the Punggye-ri test site in the northeastern province since 2006. The North's latest and most powerful nuclear test was conducted in September last year.



Trump tweeted, 'North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World - big progress! Look forward to our Summit.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX