

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said Friday that a limited number of 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops sold between October 2016 and October 2017 have a potentially faulty component that causes the battery to expand.



The company said this is not a safety issue and it will replace batteries in affected units at no charge. The company posted a page on its website where customers can check if their laptop is affected and begin the battery exchange process. The issue doesn't affect models with the Touch Bar.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX