Envision Partners with Singapore Leading Companies

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision (??), which owns the leading Intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) platform, EnOS, and is the second largest smart wind turbine manufacturer in China, today unveiled its strategic partnerships with Singapore leading companies.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with En-trak Pte Ltd, an award-winning Smart Building IoT technology company, was signed to jointly explore collaboration and development opportunities regarding smart building energy management applications in the region using EnOS platform. En-trak currently manages over 100 GWh of energy annually for over 300 world-class clients across Asia Pacific.

Mr Lei Zhang, Founder & CEO of Envision, said: "Envision is building up the IoT innovation ecosystem in Singapore based on Envision's EnOS platform. This will enable local companies with strong technology support to increase global business opportunities. These companies and even start-ups are able to create synergy with other applications and create smart city solutions and products which could be duplicated worldwide."

Envision is currently cooperating with world-class enterprises and higher education institutions in Singapore including Keppel Urban Solutions Pte Ltd ("KUS", a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation), Ascendas-Singbridge Group, Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore, and Nanyang Technological University.

KUS is developing a digital operating platform and will integrate Envision's EnOS to provide smart energy solutions from planning, implementation to operations. The first project will be Saigon Sports City in District 2 of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The multi-faced solutions for Saigon Sports City will include clean energy generation, smart energy management, performance optimisation of environmental infrastructure and smart building management with the aim to create a truly human-oriented, technology-driven and sustainable, smart city. This cooperation can become a model for leading Singaporean companies and Chinese technology companies.

Envision has established its Digital Hub this January and will form a 200-staff R&D team in Singapore. This team will largely be responsible for product development responding to the needs found at intelligent IoT platforms, including artificial intelligence, data processing, power generation forecast, virtual power plant algorithms and etc.

"Envision has created the world's largest energy IoT platform connecting and managing over 100GW of energy assets globally. By working with global enterprises headquartered in Singapore to gradually achieve smart management of homes, buildings, transportation facilities, industrial parks based on EnOS, Envision will help Singapore turn the Smart Nation strategy into reality," added Mr Lei Zhang.

About Envision

Envision is a leading digital energy company. Envision owns the leading Intelligent IoT platform, EnOS, currently managing 100GW of energy assets globally. Integrating Sonnen, ChargePoint, AutoGrid, and Bazefield etc., Envision is building a comprehensive global Intelligent IoT and smart city ecosystem.

Founded in 2007, the company's heritage is in the wind sector and currently Envision has become one of the world's leading wind technology companies. Headquartered in Shanghai, Envision has regional offices across Asia, Europe, North and South America, and has established global R&D centres in Singapore, Denmark, Germany and the United States.

EnOS is a smart, scalable and open platform that connects silo data and systems to enable the IoT for energy. It covers multiple business domains including wind power, solar PV systems, EV and charging networks, storage batteries, smart grids, smart buildings, smart homes, smart cities and intelligent electrical terminals. The platform leverages more than 10 years of industrial know-how in the energy sector with over 100 standard digital models and over 50 professional applications. Through over 50 million sensors, EnOS is managing energy assets worldwide which will turn energy challenges into opportunities.

Envision's mission is to "solve the challenges for a sustainable future"; the company is committed to creating a world of beautiful energy where everyone has access to clean, secure and affordable energy. For more information on Envision, please visit www.envision-group.com.

About En-trak

En-trak is an award-winning Smart Building IoT company. Its mission is to use technology and data to make buildings smarter and more efficient. En-trak Smart Building OS integrates different building data into one centralised platform to provide building owners and managers insights into how each building is performing. By turning data into actionable intelligence and automated control, En-trak solutions make buildings more efficient, more sustainable, more productive, and more profitable. En-trak works with over 300 world-class clients across Asia-Pacific. For more information on En-trak, please visit www.en-trak.com.

