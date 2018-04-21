Technavio's latest market research report on the calcium carbonate market in North America provides an analysis of the most important drivers expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines a prominent driver as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the calcium carbonate market in North America will grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. The use of calcium carbonate as a substitute for kaolin in the paper industry is a major trend in the market.

Precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), ground calcium carbonate, silicate, talc, titanium dioxide (TiO2), and alumina trihydrate are used as substitutes for kaolin. The consumption of PCC has been increasing rapidly because of the growing demand for inkjet in the printing industry in Canada, the US, and Mexico. PCC is manufactured, whereas kaolin clay is quarried from natural ore deposits. It is the most affordable mineral for manufacturing superior quality paperboard and paper and can be used as an alternative to expensive additives, wood pulp, and other minerals such as kaolin. The properties of PCC such as particle size, particle shape, surface chemistry, and surface area, can be changed according to the requirement or application.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of calcium carbonates as industrial fillers as one of the key factors driving the calcium carbonate market in North America

Increasing use of calcium carbonates as industrial fillers

GCC is used as a filler and extender mineral. It is also employed as a substitute for titanium dioxide pigment in paints. The use of ultra-fine ground white marble for filling and coating paper is increasing. Finely ground and crushed calcium carbonate is used as a filler in several products such as plastics, paints, and paper. Limestone, chalk, and marble are the major sources of calcium carbonate. In industrialized countries, the use of calcium carbonate as a filler is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

"White marble reserves are the most abundant sources of carbonate fillers. Previously, the fillers were used as substitutes for expensive materials in paints. They were also used as alternatives to polymers in rubber and plastics to lessen the cost of production. The functions of these fillers have evolved, and they provide additional features such as stiffness, color, and opacity. The brightness, particle size, and chemical purity are the major properties of carbonate fillers that are crucial in industrial applications," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals

Calcium carbonate market in North America segmentation

This market research report segments the calcium carbonate market in North America into the following applications (fillers, raw chemical materials, pigments, pH balancing agents, and dietary supplements), end-users (paper, plastics, paints and adhesives, healthcare, and food), type (GCC and PCC), and key regions (US, Canada, and Mexico).

The GCC segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 81% of the market. The market share for this segment is expected to increase steadily during the forecast period.

The US was the leading region for the calcium carbonate market in North America in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 93%. This region is expected to post steady growth during the forecast period.

