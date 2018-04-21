Technavio market research analysts forecast the global airborne ISR market to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global airborne ISR market from 2018-2022.

A major trend in the global airborne ISR market is the increasing integration of Android and iOS-based devices. The Android and iOS operating systems have become a crucial tool for increasing the situational awareness of the military troops. The use of such hand-held devices, which support the newer generation operating system has been increasing among the military organizations. The surveying ISR aircraft attached to the sensors sense the data and send the command to the base in the real-time. From the center, the data are analyzed and assessed based on the situation, and then commands are executed to the ground military troops. Such devices increase the situational awareness of the military bases and troops and are predominantly employed in military mobilization network integration evaluation (NIE) and the software engineering directorate (SED) mobile applications.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increased demand for UAVs in military applications as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global airborne ISRmarket:

Increased demand for UAVs in military applications

The popularity of UAVs in military applications is increasing. They are still in a nascent stage for mass adoption in military applications, but the technological advancements in UAVs are making it more adaptive for military applications. The UAVs are small, cost-effective, and provide reliable solutions ideal for the military applications when compared with the manned ISR aircraft. They are also equipped with a broad range of components such as airframe, navigation system, autopilot, engine, sensor package, and communication system. Furthermore, it is also equipped with different onboard sensors such as SAR, Laser, IMU (Inertial Measuring Unit), and a GPS.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio fordefense,"The use of UAV in military applications is increasing in electronic attacks, communication transfer, suppression of enemy air defense, combat search and rescue, destruction of enemy air defense, ISR operations and combat search and rescue operations, and ISR operations. Several countries are focusing on the advancement of the UAVs and trying to incorporate them into their military base to strengthen their military operations."

Global airborne ISR market segmentation

This market research report segments the global airborne ISR market based on platform (manned airborne ISR and unmanned airborne ISR) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas contributed for the largest share in the global airborne ISR market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 57%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

