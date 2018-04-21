NYSE Marijuana StocksIn what is being seen as a major boost for the legal marijuana industry, President Donald Trump has agreed to give the go-ahead to states to decide how to regulate marijuana.For those coming in late, Attorney General Jeff Sessions had rescinded a memo that shielded marijuana operations from enforcement of the federal ban on marijuana in states that have legalized the drug .Currently, marijuana is legal for medical use in 29 U.S. states, and for recreational use in eight states.Now, with Trump backing states' marijuana rights, all publicly traded marijuana stocks are ready for a surge, including New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) marijuana.

