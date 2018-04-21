Technavio market research analysts forecast the global home coffee grinding machines marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

The development of new technology is a key trend that is expected to impact the market. Many startups are developing new and innovative coffee grinders for household use. For instance, GIR Voltaire Smart Grinder Ever Cup Travel Mug is a smart grinder that can connect to Wi-Fi and be operated through an app. It also monitors mechanical data such as fineness, grind time, mass, and volume throughput. The app monitors the total bean storage. Such innovations are expected to increase during the forecast period, which augurs well for the growth of the market.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increased prices of coffee in QSRs as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global home coffee grinding machines market:

Increased prices of coffee in QSRs

Many consumers are opting for home-brewed coffee. Due to media exposure and changing preferences, there is an increased interest in consumers to experiment with food and beverages. The demand for coffee is growing, especially in developed countries. However, coffee prices across all quick service restaurants (QSRs) are regularly increasing. Due to the high price of espresso coffee in QSRs, consumers are buying coffee grinding machines that can be used at home.

"Although home coffee grinding machines are expensive, they significantly reduce the total cost of ownership and help individuals in reducing their expenses on coffee consumption. Refurbished machines also have immense scope in the market. Home coffee grinding machines have a lifetime of nearly 5 to 8 years, which can be extended with proper maintenance and use," says a senior analyst at Technavio for food serviceresearch.

Global home coffee grinding machines market segmentation

This market research report segments the global home coffee grinding machines market by application (automatic and others), by product (electric burr grinder, electric blade grinder, and manual burr grinder), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The electric burr grinder product segment dominated the global home coffee grinding machines market with close to 50% market share in 2017. The electric burr grinder segment was followed by the electric blade grinder segment and the manual grinder segment. The demand for manual grinders is expected to decrease due to the increase in adoption of electric burr grinders and electric blade grinders.

In 2017, EMEA dominated the global home coffee grinding machines market with over 42% market share, followed by the Americas and APAC. The developed countries in Western Europe and North America are predominantly the major markets for home coffee grinding machines. Higher purchasing power, coupled with the demand for technologically advanced products, will drive the market. The adoption of home coffee grinding machines is expected to increase in APAC during the forecast period due to growing urbanization and increase in availability of products.

