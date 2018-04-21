Technavio's latest market research report on the global medium voltage motor control center (MCC) market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global medium voltage motor control center market will grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. The advanced features in intelligent medium voltage MCCs are a major factor driving the market's growth.

The advances in motor protective devices such as VFD's fault diagnostics aid in predictive maintenance, which ensures proper functioning of motors. The use of medium voltage MCC provides workers with protection from the rear, front, and sides of the MCC enclosure, even with the control doors open. Intelligent MCCs come with additional benefits such as real-time monitoring from any place in the facility. They permit predictive maintenance, process supervising, and advanced diagnostics. A built-in network assists the intelligent MCCs. The network streamlines the design of the MCCs, making the installation procedure convenient. Intelligent medium voltage MCCs are designed to cope with any dirty and dusty environment, and they do not get affected by environmental changes.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advances in protective devices in MCC as one of the key emerging trends in the global medium voltage motor control center market:

Advances in protective devices in MCC

The technological advances in protective devices such as variable frequency drives, circuit breakers, and relays have enhanced the performance of the overall medium voltage MCCs. Regenerative energy drives are compact drives with low harmonic drives, which can help in providing the lost energy back to a building's power grids. Motors usually generate energy that is usually not tapped, resulting in the wastage of energy. Regenerative energy drives assist in increasing power efficiently and effectively in plants.

"The solid-state relays are used at places wherein circuits need to be protected from electrical interferences. Using solid-state relays provide benefits such as circuits having long operational life, low electromagnetic interference or radio-frequency interference, no contact bounce, fast response, and no moving parts. Solid-state relays are used to interrupt the flow of electricity in a manner, which is synchronous to the passing sinusoidal AC current waveforms," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation

Global medium voltage motor control center market segmentation

This market research report segments the global medium voltage motor control center market into the following end-users (oil and gas industry, metal and mining industry, utilities industry, and chemicals and petrochemicals industry) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The oil and gas industry held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 32% of the market. The market share of this segment is expected to increase by nearly 1% during the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global medium voltage motor control center market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 36%. The Americas will continue to be the leading contributor to the market during the forecast period. The resurgence of offshore oil and gas activities in Mexico and Brazil and increase in power generation capacity in the Americas will be the significant market growth drivers.

