MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2018 / The popularity of cryptocurrencies keeps growing every year, as more companies find new ways to leverage the advantages and robust functionality of blockchain technology, with immutability of records, greater transparency and the ability to scale indefinitely being the most exploited benefits, to design intuitive applications that address real-world problems with promising efficiency. Pablo Soria de Lachica, an internationally acclaimed broker, and foreign exchange expert, discusses a number of use cases featuring the utilization of the Ethereum platform across a number of industries.

Ethereum's revolutionary smart contracts system - software programs that perform like regular contracts, yet are fulfilled automatically as soon as predefined criteria are met - allows developers to use the underlying code and create their own decentralized applications. "We're seeing a tremendous amount of growth across a wide variety of industries. Fintech is actually the natural area, but it's becoming increasingly more creative - you find projects in the oil and gas industry, you're finding government using it in their applications, you're seeing it in gaming, all kinds of different areas." Says Ethereum advisor Steven Nerayoff. CryptoKitties, an Ethereum-based online game that became the biggest decentralized app in December 2017 surpassing the cryptocurrency exchange EtherDelta, is a prime example of how the technology can be used outside of Fintech to great success. With the increasing popularity of numerous Ethereum-powered apps, Nerayoff expects the cryptocurrency's price to grow accordingly. "There are billions of dollars being poured into the ecosystem right now, maybe 10 times more projects this year than last year, which could easily lead to a doubling, probably a tripling in price by the end of the year."

In February 2018, blockchain has been officially adopted by the oil and gas industry. Ondiflo, an Ethereum-based platform, is designed to streamline production and hauling through providing digital-to-cash processing. Ondiflo is planned to be set up in Houston, Texas, and will be used to automate all ticketing-based oilfield services in the up-, mid-, and downstream sectors of the industry. The new platform will help reduce transaction times, decrease the number of potential errors, enhance security and improve transparency. As noted by Pablo Soria de Lachica, cryptocurrencies are penetrating sports, traveling and e-commerce as well. Dallas Mavericks, a world famous NBA team, will begin accepting ticket payments in Bitcoin and Ethereum starting next season. TapJets, the largest private jet instant booking platform, now allows customers to complete transactions via Ethereum in addition to credit cards and wire transfers. Three of China's largest online marketplaces - Taobao, Tmall and 1688 - are now accepting Ethereum as payment. As the popularity of Ethereum-powered blockchains continues to grow, the market share and utility of the cryptocurrency will surge accordingly, increasing the global adoption of the platform in the process.

Pablo Soria de Lachica is an internationally acclaimed broker, foreign exchange expert and investment strategist with over 20 years of experience, who oversees multiple international transactions every year and assists his clients on global economics and investment techniques. An MBA graduate from Universidad Tecnológico de México, Pablo currently cooperates with Kartoshka, a global leader in the development of the latest technologies in sales, telemarketing and customer support.

Pablo Soria de Lachica - Foreign Exchange Specialist: http://PabloSoriaDeLachicaNews.com

Pablo Soria de Lachica Comments on Growing Ethereum Support by Governments Worldwide: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pablo-soria-lachica-comments-growing-200500736.html

Pablo Soria de Lachica - on the Potential of Ethereum to Become Top Cryptocurrency: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pablo-soria-lachica-potential-ethereum-121600925.html

Contact Information:

PabloSoriaDeLachicaNews.com

http://PabloSoriaDeLachicaNews.com

contact@pablosoriadelachicanews.com

SOURCE: Pablo Soria de Lachica