Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive high performance torque converters market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global automotive high performance torque converters market will grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. The rise in demand for automatic transmission systems is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Automatic transmission systems are gaining popularity as they are more efficient than the other transmission systems. One of the main driving factors for the technological shift from the manual transmission to the automatic transmission is the increase in demand for more comfort and safety. When compared to manual transmission systems, automatic transmission systems are usually safer; more comfortable, economical, and resource-friendly; and offer a better driving experience. Automatic transmissions are useful in stop-and-go traffic, as the driver does not have to operate the clutch. TCUs eliminate the need for pressing the clutch each time, which avoids the stress on the driver when driving in bad traffic conditions.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing number of gears covering wider ratios for higher power and torque performance as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive high performance torque converters market:

Increasing number of gears covering wider ratios for higher power and torque performance

In internal combustion engines, the global automotive industry is experiencing continuous innovations in the form of better designs and configurations. A powertrain consists of the engine, transmission, and drivetrain, and its primary function is to provide power to vehicles. The earlier versions of transmission systems had several mechanical components. The advent of better technologies has replaced mechanical components with electronic components and has increased the overall efficiency of these systems.

"During the forecast period, the proportion of electronic components in the powertrain is expected to scale up to 45%, for both gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles. The advancements in the powertrain technology have assisted in the manufacturing of transmission systems that can handle higher internal pressure and greater instantaneous forces. When compared with other automotive components, advances are being made at a faster pace. One of the instances is the development of electronic gearshift control technologies, such as 8-speed automatic transmission, 9-speed automatic transmission, 10-speed automatic transmission, and DCT," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components

Global automotive high performance torque converters market segmentation

This market research report segments the global automotive high performance torque converters market into the following applications, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 93% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to increase by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global automotive high performance torque converters market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 41%. By 2022, the Americas is expected to witness a decline in its market share whereas, APAC is expected to register the highest growth of nearly 5%.

