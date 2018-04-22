Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive eCall market to grow at a CAGR of above 19% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of next-generation telematics protocol as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive eCall market. Next-generation telematics protocol (NGTP) is a technology-neutral protocol or approach for developing telematics solutions. This technology was introduced by BMW and telematics service vendors like WirelessCar (Volvo Group) and Connexis. This technology aids in providing a standardized platform for the designing of more flexible and scalable telematics systems.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the OEM's push to capitalize the unexplored market of developing countries as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global automotive eCall market:

OEM's push to capitalize the unexplored market of developing countries

Developing countries such as China and India, have been posting healthy growth rates in the automotive sector despite the sluggish growth in this sector worldwide. Such growth in these countries can be attributed to the rising disposable income and rapid urbanization in these nations. Currently, these countries have displayed an increase in the ownership of passenger cars that have in-built telematics systems. Such high adoption is owing to the importance of safety features and changing customer preferences. Factors such as rising number of road accidents, vehicle thefts, and safety and security issues are driving growth in the global automotive eCall market

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics, "By offering eCall as a standard feature in few models, OEMs are trying to increase their market shares in the telematics sector. For example, Ford launched the EcoSport model in India that provides many smart features, including eCall services. Thus, increased awareness about telematics systems and increased focus on safety are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period."

Global automotive eCall market segmentation

This market research report segments the global automotive eCall market into the following technologies, including standard installation and TPS installation and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Of the two major technologies, the standard installation segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 69% of the market. The market share for this technology is expected to increase nearly 2022.

EMEA was the leading region for the global automotive eCall market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 71%. By 2022, EMEA is expected to see a decline in market share whereas, the Americas and APAC is expected to witness a positive growth.

