Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive HVAC sensors market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global automotive HVAC sensors market will grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Reduced sensor cost through the implementation of economies of scale is a major factor driving the market's growth.

To ensure that technology reaches the maximum number of customers, economies of scale is essential in the market. For example, the large adoption from smart homes to the automotive market leads to a significant decrease in costs for sensors. This penetration of the technology-enabled automotive OEMs to increase the electronic features in modern vehicles with sensors. This resulted in high adopting HVAC sensors in the automotive market.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of carbon dioxide sensors to reduce toxic levels in cabins as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive HVAC sensors market:

Development of carbon dioxide sensors to reduce toxic levels in cabins

The advanced features in a modern HVAC system allow zone-wise climate control and protection from external odor and harmful gases. These features function through the use of various sensors like temperature sensors, pressure sensors, solar load sensors, and air quality sensors. Automotive OEMs are continuously making developments that will further enhance cabin comfort in terms of climate. The addition of carbon dioxide sensors to the automotive HVAC system is a significant development. Modern vehicles are sealed format, owing to its dependency on HVAC systems to provide fresh air to the occupants. However, carbon dioxide level increases when cabins are sealed for long durations. This carbon dioxide is trapped inside the cabin. High levels of carbon dioxide in cabins lead to drowsiness and slow reaction times.

"In 2015, Hyundai introduced the first interior carbon dioxide sensor in the world for its Hyundai Genesis variants. This sensor monitors carbon dioxide levels in cabins, and when it reaches the level above 2500 parts per million, a signal in the form of a warning alert is given to the instrument panel of the vehicle, and the HVAC system brings fresh air from outside. During the forecast period, this development is expected to gain applications in the automotive market and will have a positive effect on the global automotive HVAC sensors market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics

Global automotive HVAC sensors market segmentation2

This market research report segments the global automotive HVAC sensors market into the following sensor types, including temperature sensors and pressure sensors and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

APAC was the leading region for the global automotive HVAC sensors market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 48%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate of nearly 4%.

