Technavio market research analysts forecast the global coatings market to grow at a CAGR of above 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180422005064/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global coatings market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in demand for smart coatings as one of the key emerging trends driving the global coatings market. Smart coatings are films that have predefined properties that help them in sensing and responding to environmental and other external stimuli. These coatings are suitable for material protection, corrosion protection, and other surface improvement applications owing to its properties such as self-repair and self-healing. For example, in corrosion protection, the smart coatings' functionalities include a warning, sensing, repair, and corrosion inhibition. This is attained by incorporating pH-triggered release of multifunctional microcapsules and self-healing into the smart coating. These coatings are designed in such a way that they remain passive unless they are compelled to perform a function based on the stimuli

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rise in construction activity as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global coatings market:

Rise in construction activity

Globally, the construction activity is growing due to the increasing focus on infrastructure, which is enabling economic growth and improving the living standards of people. Developed countries such as the US, Canada, and countries in the European Union (EU) are looking to improve their existing infrastructure. In these developed economies, bridges, dams, buildings, and roads require repairs, which is expected to drive growth in the global coatings market

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for paints, coatings, and pigments, "In the construction industry, even though the commercial construction sector is expected to increase, the residential construction will be the major driving force behind the growth of the industry during the forecast period due to the rise in housing activities. Some of the products that use coating material for construction and provide artistic appeal to residential and commercial buildings are roofs, wood panels, and metal sheets. Commercial buildings, offices, and complex buildings are triggering the demand for coating industry due to the use of coating for the coil to sustain harsh weather conditions."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global coatings market segmentation

This market research report segments the global coatings market into the following end-user, including industrial and architectural and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Of the two major end-users, the industrial segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 42% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is architectural, which will account for nearly 39% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global coatings market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 45%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180422005064/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com