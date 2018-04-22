Technavio's latest market research report on the global enterprise SSD controller market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180422005071/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global enterprise SSD controller market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global enterprise SSD controller market will grow at a CAGR of close to 26%during the forecast period. The increasing demand for enterprise storage is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The demand for enterprise storage is increasing in various industries. The advent of Big Data has enabled organizations across the world are generating a significant volume of data that must be stored in diverse systems, databases, files, and repositories. Most of the data are unstructured data which is generated from text, images, sound, portable document format (PDF), PowerPoint presentations (PPTs), videos, social media, online communication, the Internet, blogs, digital media, sensors, and surveillance. The need for effective management is necessary due to the increasing volume of data.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of NVMe as one of the key emerging trends in the global enterprise SSD controller market:

Emergence of NVMe

NVMe is a high-performance, scalable, and non-uniform memory access (NUMA) optimized communication protocol that can run on communication interfaces such as SATA and PCIe. It is optimized for NAND flash storage and next-generation SSDs. While legacy Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) and SATA support single-queued architecture, NVMe supports up to 64,000 queues, each with 64,000 entries. NVMe can provide many deep queues and number of commands per queue. NVMe exceeds the capabilities of legacy storage technologies such as the SAS and SATA in terms of capacity, security, and performance. It also has the ability to optimize traditional PCIe technology for use with NVMe-based storage devices. To mitigate the speed bottleneck, which is a characteristic of SATA systems, is the primary objective of NVMe.

"NVMe does not require a traditional storage controller to function, which might affect the global enterprise SSD controller market. However, controllers will be used in NVMe system design as they can allow NVMe streams and I/O determinism and support different functions such as write-path optimization, compression, and deduplication," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global enterprise SSD controller market segmentation

This market research report segments the global enterprise SSD controller market into the following applications, including MLC, TLC, and SLC and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The MLC segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 52% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing application is TLC, which will account for nearly 41% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global enterprise SSD controller market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 81%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market and register positive growth rate.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180422005071/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com