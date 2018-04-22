Technavio's latest market research report on the global packaged dukkah spices market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global packaged dukkah spices market will grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness of the health-promoting benefits of dukkah spices is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The market for packaged dukkah spices and dipping blends has been growing steadily since the last decade. This is attributed to the increasing awareness about the health benefits of dukkah spices, predominantly in Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania regions. This has led to a substantial increase in the demand for packaged dukkah spices products such as dukkah blends, which can be customized to improve their health-promoting benefits. One of the health benefits associated with dukkah spices is the presence of macadamia nuts in the dukkah spices that makes them a rich, concentrated source of proteins, antioxidants, and several minerals. Apart from this, the presence of chia seeds in dukkah spices makes them richer in omega-3 essential fatty acids that help in lowering the blood cholesterol levels.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for ethnic food products as one of the key emerging trends in the global packaged dukkah spices market:

Increasing demand for ethnic food products

Since 2010, the demand and popularity of ethnic food products have increased considerably in Europe and North America. A major reason behind this growth is the increasing multicultural population in both the regions. Besides, over the past decade, the European and American visitors have been traveling more frequently to exotic destinations. This has also resulted in increasing awareness about the exotic spices used in different cuisines around the world.

"There has been a significant increase in the number of small and medium-size retailers venturing into the ethnic foods sector in Europe and Americas. This has played an instrumental role in driving the growth of various ethnic and exotic food products such as dukkah in these regions," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onfood

Global packaged dukkah spices market segmentation

This market research report segments the global packaged dukkah spices market into the following applications (meat and poultry and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The meat and poultry segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 56% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease by nearly 2% by 2022. But, this segment will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

In 2017, the global packaged dukkah spices market was dominated by EMEA with a revenue share of more than 69%. It was followed by APAC and the Americas. Accelerated demand for packaged dukkah spices-based products in all these regions can be attributed to the growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of consuming dukkah spices.

