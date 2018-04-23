Director-General of Investment Promotion, InvestHK, Mr Stephen Phillips



HONG KONG, Apr 22, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The InvestHK Director-General of Investment Promotion, Mr Stephen Phillips, today embarks on a five-day duty visit to the Middle East, aimed at engaging the region's business and entrepreneurial communities and keeping them abreast of the latest business advantages Hong Kong has to offer.The visit covers the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, where Mr Phillips will meet with a broad range of business and government leaders in technology, financial and professional services, banking and retail.Mr Phillips will also meet with officials of Dubai's government-funded FinTech Hive, a 12-week accelerator programme designed to nurture financial technology start-ups in the region.In Kuwait, Mr Phillips will attend a business event co-organised by InvestHK and the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Mr Phillips said, "Hong Kong and the Middle East region have a strong and growing bilateral relationship based on common economic interests. We are exploring opportunities to collaborate across various sectors of mutual interest including new and traditional energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, technology and finance."With the accelerated growth of both our economies and our common vision for partnership, we see tremendous opportunity in working together to support our development plans and to contribute to the broader global economy."Hong Kong is not only a major financial and business hub in Asia with close proximity to the huge Mainland market - new opportunities abound in areas such as innovation and technology, creative industries, smart city, financial technology as well as biological technology."Hong Kong will offer Middle East companies and entrepreneurs looking to expand in Asia a solid platform to grow their business globally."During his visit, Mr Phillips will also update the Middle East business community on Hong Kong's latest tax incentives such as the new two-tier profits tax regime and various concessionary tax rates in corporate treasury centre and aircraft leasing.